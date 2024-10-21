eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3,496.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.10.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

