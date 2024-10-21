E&G Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 442,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 266,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 14,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.