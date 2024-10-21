Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Electrovaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electrovaya
Electrovaya Price Performance
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.