Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $986.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,002.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 631,312 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $917.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $921.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $858.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

