Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 12.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $545,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $921.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $858.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

