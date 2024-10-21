Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
EDR has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
