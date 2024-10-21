Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $91.64 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 364.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth about $8,095,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.