Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1837 per share on Monday, November 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 1.5 %

EPOKY stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.