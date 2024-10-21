Essex LLC Purchases 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,210,000 after acquiring an additional 453,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,243,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,280,000 after purchasing an additional 648,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after purchasing an additional 171,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $858.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

