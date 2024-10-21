Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EVRI. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 461,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

