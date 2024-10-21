Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Evolution Petroleum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of EPM opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.46 million, a PE ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 0.82. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

