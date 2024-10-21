Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 8,159 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $356.52 million, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 280.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

