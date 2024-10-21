Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after buying an additional 191,289 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,597 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $890,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

USNA opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $57.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,208.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $44,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,208.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

