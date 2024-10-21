Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.75 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

