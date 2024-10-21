Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.75 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.
About Extendicare
