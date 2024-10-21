Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 195.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.