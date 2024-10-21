Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,913 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $980,210,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

