Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 442,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 266,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 14,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

