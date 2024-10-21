Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

FMN stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 523,323 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $6,630,502.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,087,595.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 524,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,002 in the last three months.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

