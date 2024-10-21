Financial Comparison: Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) versus Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Communications pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $6,224.87 billion 0.02 $10.29 billion $0.87 12.63 Bank of Communications $78.35 billion 0.67 $13.10 billion $3.97 4.46

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bank of Communications”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bank of Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bank of Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 11.73% 7.46% 0.38% Bank of Communications 15.46% 7.62% 0.60%

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets. The company offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. It also provides mergers and acquisition, debt and equity issuance, financial advice, and real estate-related services; digital-based financial services; credit cards; and trust banking and securities products and services, as well as engages in the lending, fund settlement, and foreign exchange businesses. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, such as project export credit agency finance, and financing through asset-backed commercial paper; investment and transaction banking services for corporations, financial institutions, sovereign and multinational organizations, and institutional investors; and asset management and investor services, including pension fund management and administration, pension structure advisory, beneficiary payment, and investment trust services for retail customers. Further, it provides loans, deposits, fund transfers, hedging, and investments services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, as well as corporate customers; financing for automotive and consumer goods; sells and trades in fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and equities; offers investment products comprising mutual funds, structured bonds, and notes; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides insurance and treasury services. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit. It also provides credit, quasi-credit, and debit cards; new housing and second-hand mortgage loans and unsecured personal loans; personal wealth management advisor services; and precious metal and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers corporate structured deposit and corporate certificate of deposit; corporate cash management; industrial chain finance program comprising prepayment financing, inventory financing, accounts receivable financing and accounts payable financing; syndicated loans; corporation overdraft; investment banking services; and offshore banking services, such as repayment financing, inventory financing, accounts receivable financing and accounts payable financing, and forex currencies. Further, it provides bond account activation, bond distribution, and transaction services; related bond escrow and settlement, pledge registration, and principal and interest payment services; training and consulting services for cooperative banks; cross-border inter-bank payments system services; consignment sales of precious metal products; bond underwriting distribution; third party bond depository services; bank derivatives transfer; b-share transfer; bankfutures transfer; standard warehouse warrant pledged financing; institutional investment consulting, wealth management, and insurance services; and clearing and settlement services for future markets. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

