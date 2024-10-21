First American Financial (FAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $66.89 on Monday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 103.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

