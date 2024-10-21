First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded First Capital Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCR

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$20.86 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.