First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $766,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

