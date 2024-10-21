First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $588.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.57 and its 200 day moving average is $521.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $606.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,246,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,049,739 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.