Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $200.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

Fiserv stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $198.86. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

