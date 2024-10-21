Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDL opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

