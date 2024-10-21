Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.40.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $95.84 and a twelve month high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,832,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,183,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 344,815 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 435,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,785,000 after purchasing an additional 240,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 189,632 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 471,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,713,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

