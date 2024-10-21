Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) vs. Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $61.38 billion 0.12 $459.40 million $1.39 8.47 Franklin Mining N/A N/A -$430,000.00 ($0.03) -0.04

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Franklin Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Gold Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmony Gold Mining and Franklin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 1 0 0 1.50 Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus price target of $8.20, indicating a potential downside of 30.39%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Franklin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Franklin Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

