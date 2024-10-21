Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.08.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

