Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. Genesco has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
