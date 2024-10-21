Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $755.49 million during the quarter.
Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
