Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $755.49 million during the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Getinge AB has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.