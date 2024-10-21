Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.300-2.320 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Getty Realty

Featured Stories

