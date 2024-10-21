Getty Realty (GTY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Getty Realty has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.300-2.320 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Getty Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Getty Realty Stock Performance
NYSE GTY opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty
About Getty Realty
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getty Realty
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Trading Halts Explained
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.