Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

