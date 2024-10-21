Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
