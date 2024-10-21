Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.
About Gladstone Commercial
