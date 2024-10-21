Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LANDM stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $24.80.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
