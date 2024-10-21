Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDP opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.72. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

