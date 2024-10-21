Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $140.98 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

