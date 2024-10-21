Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 446 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,564.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

