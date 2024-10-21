Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

SELF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at about $4,734,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

