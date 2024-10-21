Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.4 %
SELF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.