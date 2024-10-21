Godsey & Gibb Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $274.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.