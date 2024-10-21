Godsey & Gibb Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $274.99.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
