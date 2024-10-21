Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $158,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after buying an additional 825,464 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 501,216 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 484,403 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 392,644 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $97.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

