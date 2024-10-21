Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $17.61 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after buying an additional 957,270 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

