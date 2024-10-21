Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $21.55 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200-day moving average of $167.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

