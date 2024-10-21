Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $23.57 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.