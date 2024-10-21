Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Shares of HON opened at $222.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

