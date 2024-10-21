Godsey & Gibb Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,064,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,832,000 after buying an additional 809,149 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $61,218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 957,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,073,000 after buying an additional 313,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,630 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.36.

A opened at $138.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.73. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

