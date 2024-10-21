Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,399,000 after buying an additional 212,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $106.40 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

