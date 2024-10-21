Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $90.95 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.