Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 655 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $92.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

