Godsey & Gibb Inc. Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

