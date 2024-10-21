Godsey & Gibb Inc. Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

